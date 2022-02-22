‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ almost visited Maguire and Garfield’s Earths

Spider-Man: No Way Home may have brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their iconic iterations of Peter Parker, but what it didn’t do was revisit their own universes. The two multiversal wall crawlers were pulled into the MCU’s reality by Doctor Strange’s wayward spell and ultimately returned to their own lives once the day was saved. Whether we’ll see the pair again is the big question, but we can now say that No Way Home very nearly followed them back through the portals.

While speaking to IGN, No Way Home screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna confirmed they were tempted to include some tag scenes in their script that revealed how Strange’s second spell, to erase the memory of Tom Holland’s Peter from the world, might have affected Maguire and Garfield’s worlds. Sommers teased that he and McKenna talked a lot about the potential ramifications:

Believe me, we talked about it and we actually had ideas for, you know, ways of showing the effects if there were any,” Sommers said. “I mean, believe me, these are all great questions.”

McKenna then admitted that any visits to the Raimiverse or the Amazing-verse had to be removed because they pulled the focus away from Holland’s hero.

“Chris and I even were tempted to maybe, you know, pitch a tag where you got to see something. ‘What would happen if this guy goes back and this has changed? Wouldn’t that be fun?’ Again, we didn’t want to distract from the emotion of what was going on with our Peter Parker.”

It would’ve been interesting to see if Maguire or Garfield went back to their Earths and found that no one knows who they are either, although the movie indicates the spell wouldn’t spread to their worlds. Either way, their realities are certainly massively altered after the three Spideys cured the five villains, thereby undoing their deaths in the original timelines. As for whether we’ll ever revisit their homes, Doctor Strange 2 would be our best bet, what with all those rumors of a Tobey Maguire cameo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to release on digital next month.