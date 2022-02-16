Spider-Man: No Way Home may still be making the rounding in cinemas around the globe but fans have still been waiting for its proposed Feb. 28 digital release date. Now, according to the Microsoft store, fans will have to wait a little bit longer than expected.

The latest update to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s purchasing page on the store has listed its digital release date as March 1, 2022 – one full day after what was initially reported. This will now, presumably, be the date that those who pre-order the film digitally will receive their download and when others can purchase it for themselves.

Those who purchase can choose between three different versions with different qualities. Available in Standard Definition, High Definition, and Ultra High Definition, the film will cost $19.99.

While no other outlets seem to have confirmed this release date, it would line up with the release schedule of previous MCU films which typically fall on Tuesdays. Other digital storefronts will likely begin selling the film on the same date so that means you can add it to your collection on iTunes, Google Play, and more around that date.

The film has been a massive success since its launch passing Avatar at the domestic box office earlier this week. The film is also currently dominating the new fan-voted category at the Oscars which could see the film get some recognition at the awards despite not earning a nomination for best picture.

If you’re still yet to see the film then you can head out to theaters and catch it there or hold off for a few more weeks ahead of its digital debut.