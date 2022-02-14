Following the release of the new Super Bowl trailer, hype is now through the roof for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Building on what was shown in that Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene, the new trailer confirms a few of the universes the movie will cross over with, including the Marvel Zombies world and Fox’s X-Men franchise. Surprisingly, though, we’ve yet to get confirmation of any ties to the Raimiverse.

Given that Sam Rami is behind the camera, however, it stands to reason that the director would be interested in revisiting the continuity he established with his Spider-Man trilogy. And this new fan theory suggests that one way he’ll do this is to have a significant new character secretly hail from the same Earth as Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. Redditor r/Iamkarnold2 thinks that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) could be from the Raimiverse.

As outlined in the above post, the OP notes a few pieces of evidence for their theory, citing the famous “Doctor Strange” name-drop in Spider-Man 2 and the rumors that Maguire might appear in Multiverse of Madness. As the OP admits, though, there’s not a lot of hard proof that this is going to happen, and it’s more of a gut feeling at this point. Still, it’s an educated guess given America’s backstory from the comics.

In the source material, America doesn’t come from Earth-616, but a place called the Utopian Parallel, a reality that exists outside of time. This concept could be lifted for the MCU, but it is a little out there. It might be simpler to have America, whose reality-hopping abilities will prove key to the plot, come from another regular reality instead. e.g. the Raimiverse.

Wherever she comes from, America Chavez will no doubt stick around in the MCU from now on, given that she’s expected to be part of the incoming Young Avengers team. Don’t miss her debut when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.