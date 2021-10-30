Spider-Man: No Way Home Can Finally Pay Off Sony’s 7-Year Plan

Spider-Man: No Way Home might be about to finally pay off not one, but two prior Spidey movies. While it hasn’t been officially, officially confirmed as yet, all the signs are pointing to the incoming threequel forming the Sinister Six for the very first time on the big screen. Fans have been waiting forever for half a dozen of Peter Parker’s greatest foes to come together – and Sony has actually teased that the Six was about to unite twice before. Just not quite like this.

2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was the first time Sony tried to get the Six off the ground. The movie itself featured three villains – Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) and Rhino (Paul Giamatti). The very end of the film then teased the mysterious Gentleman (Michael Massee) uniting those three with Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and new versions of Vulture and Doctor Octopus. But, of course, Sony elected to shut down the series and reboot the Spider-Verse within the MCU after TASM 2 underperformed at the box office.

They wasted no time in setting up a different iteration of the Sinister Six, however. 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming ended with Michael Keaton’s Vulture being quizzed over Spidey’s secret identity by Scorpion (Michael Mando), who said he had some “boys on the outside” who were ready to tussle with the webhead, which fans widely took as a hint that the team was coming to the MCU. Far From Home avoided following through with this scene, though.

But now, by the looks of things, No Way Home is at last about to make good on both of these promises. Only not in a way that we were expecting. The version of the Six that looks set to form in NWH is neither of the rosters teased in the previous movies but a union of various multiversal villains. Foxx’s Electro is definitely among them, with Ifans’ Lizard a likelihood and Giamatti’s Rhino a maybe. So, in a way, Sony’s Sinister Six plans are looping back around to their discarded ideas from Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Don’t miss Spider-Man: No Way Home when it swings into cinemas from December 17th.