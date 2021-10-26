Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Sinister Six Reportedly Missing A Member

Sony have been desperate to bring the Sinister Six into live action for years; The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was laced with Easter Eggs teasing the nefarious sextet, who were once set to get their own spinoff written and directed by The Cabin in the Woods‘ Drew Goddard. Everyone loves a trier, though, and all of the signs were pointing in the direction of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally making the studio’s long-held dream a reality.

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is the only one we’ve seen in the flesh so far, but various teases pointed in the direction of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, while the multiversal angle was initially confirmed over a year ago when the news broke that Jamie Foxx would be returning as Electro.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Reveals Doc Ock Chase 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, BigScreenLeaks are now reporting that the Sinister Six is actually a five, with Paul Giamatti’s Rhino nowhere to be found. Much like everybody else to have been asked about their involvement or lack thereof in No Way Home, the actor denied he was set to return as Aleksei Sytsevich, but nobody really believed him.

If BSL’s info is correct, then the Sinister Six will be missing a significant piece of their antagonistic puzzle and won’t even live up to their name, or there could be another surprise bad guy lurking in the shadows to bring Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s all-star evildoers up to full capacity.