Jamie Foxx Has A Great Way Of Dodging Spider-Man: No Way Home Questions

Jamie Foxx was the first returning face to be confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home last October, and it was the announcement of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain’s impending comeback that revealed to the world Tom Holland’s third solo outing sequel was going to be predicated on the multiverse.

Since then, the Academy Award winner has played it very coy, refusing to even confirm or deny his involvement despite celebrating the news online in the aftermath and posting Electro-related art on his social media pages. Alfred Molina went ahead and let his particular cat out of the bag a long time ago, so it’s strange for Foxx to keep so quiet when everyone knows his Max Dillon will be back on our screens (and much less blue) this December.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Battles Electro In Electric Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Foxx has a jam-packed upcoming slate outside of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which includes a pair of Netflix movies in vampire-hunting actioner Day Shift and sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, as well as the Mike Tyson biopic he’s been developing for almost a decade that was recently refitted into a miniseries.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the 53 year-old was asked if he could divulge any information about his next batch of projects, and all he would say is that “those motherf*ckers are good”. Hardly the most verbose answer we’ve ever heard, but with the first three of the aforementioned efforts set to arrive well before the end of 2022, we should be finding out how good those motherf*ckers are sooner rather than later.