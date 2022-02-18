‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ digital release looks to have been delayed

Fans of Spider-Man’s most recent outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, have been eagerly awaiting the movie’s digital release, only to notice that it may have been pushed back.

Marvel’s latest cinematic outing has been one of its strongest yet, with the film having overtaken James Cameron’s Avatar at the domestic box office, making it the 3rd highest-grossing movie in the U.S., sitting just under Avengers: Endgame. Internationally, it has also done exceptionally and takes sixth place on the list of highest-grossing movies worldwide.

By Keane Eacobellis

It seems that the execs are hoping to eke out a little more from the theatrical release, as moviegoers are still heading to watch the blockbuster on the big screen. Reports on the digital release date for the film have been a bit muddy, with different sites saying different dates, and some not even giving a date. Most recently, eagle-eyed Reddit user u/Gillzter10 posted a screenshot of The Microsoft Store App showing that the release date has been pushed back to March 22, 2022.

Fans have been left wondering why the release has been delayed, originally believing that they could take Spider-Man home later this month, and then told it would be March 1 (which isn’t that much of a delay). But with the Microsoft Store App now showing an even later date, fans are confused as to when they can realistically expect to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes. The digital release will also be coming packed with bonus features, including a featurette titled “The Classic Villains are Back” where the actors Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will explain why the Green Goblin, Electro and Doc Ock are back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans will simply have to wait it out for the digital release on March 22 and pray that it doesn’t get pushed back any further.

Pre-orders for the digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home are available.