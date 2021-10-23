Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Compares It To Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland described Spider-Man: No Way Home as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, which is a very bold claim to make. You’ll notice that he deliberately singled out solo adventures, presumably because he didn’t want to step on the toes of Avengers: Endgame.

The conclusion to the Infinity Saga was a monumental achievement in cinema that gathered dozens of major stars in a mega budget blockbuster which tied up over a decade of storylines and plot threads in satisfying fashion, but Jon Watts think he’s in with a shot of matching the sheer scope and scale of Endgame.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, the filmmaker didn’t mince his words when he was comparing the trilogy-closer to the Russo brothers’ multi-billion dollar behemoth, stating his intentions pretty clearly.

“We’re definitely trying to be ambitious How ambitious? It’s Spider-Man: Endgame.”

Expectations are already through the roof for Spider-Man: No Way Home and all we’ve seen so far are a few images and a trailer, so you can only imagine what things are going to be like two months from now. We’ve all got our fingers crossed in the hopes Watts and his team can deliver, because it’s got the potential to be something special.