‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director shot ‘Venom 2’ credits scene

The post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage sent the internet into meltdown when a shift in realities unexpectedly dropped Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if some fans were left disappointed by the outcome when Spider-Man: No Way Home cut to black.

Tom Holland revealed a while back that the stinger was actually filmed on the set of his third solo adventure, so it makes sense that writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers confirmed to Variety it was Spider-Man director Jon Watts who was behind the camera for the sequence.

On top of that, the scribes explained how the symbiote knew about the existence of both the multiverse and Holland’s Peter Parker, even if the buildup didn’t yield the results many people were hoping for, or expecting.

“The idea is that the symbiote has knowledge of other universes. Buried in his brain is some knowledge of that connection.”

Thanks to the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe growing closer, something that’s set to be carried on in next month’s Morbius given Michael Keaton’s involvement as Adrian Toomes, the possibilities for future crossovers is almost limitless now that the two comic book franchises have each dabbled in the same multiverse, making the next stage of the respective mythologies a whole lot more ambitious as a result.