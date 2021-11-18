‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans morbidly debate who isn’t making it out alive
It’s going to be a while yet before the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home fades away from the forefront of the public consciousness, if it even does at all with a little over four weeks to go until the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic comes to theaters at long last.
One of the more interesting reveals from the footage is that Doctor Strange is apparently urging Peter Parker to commit multiple homicides, reiterating that the only way to restore balance to the Sacred Timeline is to kill all of the interlopers from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s realities.
Tom Holland’s Spidey is many things, but a murderer he most definitely is not, which has led to fans speculating over who seems the least likely to make it out of No Way Home alive, as you can see from the reactions below.
The fate of Zendaya’s MJ has been causing plenty of concern online, but it’s par for the course that you’ll end up falling from a great height at some stage if your love interest is a web-slinging superhero, as Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard have all experienced, albeit with varying survival rates. There’s a high chance that somebody bites the dust before the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, even if nobody can agree who it is yet.