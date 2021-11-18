‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans morbidly debate who isn’t making it out alive

It’s going to be a while yet before the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home fades away from the forefront of the public consciousness, if it even does at all with a little over four weeks to go until the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic comes to theaters at long last.

One of the more interesting reveals from the footage is that Doctor Strange is apparently urging Peter Parker to commit multiple homicides, reiterating that the only way to restore balance to the Sacred Timeline is to kill all of the interlopers from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s realities.

Tom Holland’s Spidey is many things, but a murderer he most definitely is not, which has led to fans speculating over who seems the least likely to make it out of No Way Home alive, as you can see from the reactions below.

and what if it’s called ‘no way home’ because peter dies and wont return home then what — jasmine (@sylvrvel) November 17, 2021

If MJ dies on Spiderman: No Way Home, I'm suing Marvel — Fia• I STAND WITH ZAYN (@fearless_fia) November 17, 2021

bro let me find out he dies in no way home im actually gonna kms pic.twitter.com/mulLVguyfp — sophia ! (@sophiavxm) November 18, 2021

Guys, I think Happy Hogan might die in No Way Home — Shadow (@LaurenceIsGone) November 18, 2021

Me marching into Marvel studios if Ned dies in No Way Home pic.twitter.com/QOgKG70s7z — rave (@raveravioli) November 17, 2021

I really hope that the scene in “No Way Home” where Peter is morally indignant that the villains for other Spider-Man films die as a result of their own actions ends with Doctor Strange pointing out that Peter wears a suit with an “instant kill” mode. pic.twitter.com/ZZ3XxKGulC — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) November 17, 2021

ik we’re all concerned about mj dying in the new no way home trailer but

NED U GOOD???? PLEASE DONT ALSO DIE pic.twitter.com/gUFG3XoOBz — mj | 23 DAYS UNTIL WSS !!! (@singnorequiem) November 18, 2021

if ned dies in no way home i’ll make it my personal mission to burn down the entire studio and marvel in general, the guy in the chair did no wrong free my boy — han(•̀ᴗ•́)و (@levisbroomstick) November 17, 2021

we're definitely not gonna scooby-doo this crap if mj dies in no way home 🙂🔪 — mikay 🧣 (@mickaelamarie__) November 17, 2021

so we gotta watch Doc Ock die an emotional death AGAIN?!#SpiderMan #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/1CnSCvLQzt — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) November 17, 2021

The fate of Zendaya’s MJ has been causing plenty of concern online, but it’s par for the course that you’ll end up falling from a great height at some stage if your love interest is a web-slinging superhero, as Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard have all experienced, albeit with varying survival rates. There’s a high chance that somebody bites the dust before the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, even if nobody can agree who it is yet.