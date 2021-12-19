‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ features an interesting first for the MCU

Big fat spoilers for the third act and post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home from this point on…

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, it’s time to dive deep into what happens once the main drag of Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to a close, which is of course the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one that’ll probably be released online sooner rather than later.

It looks equal parts bonkers and awesome, which is exactly what we were hoping for, but a throwaway line of dialogue from the Sorcerer Supreme to Wanda Maximoff marks a major first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Strange mentions WandaVision‘ Westview, it’s the first time the events of a Disney Plus series have been referenced on the big screen.

That’s strange to think about when you consider Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals have all been and gone, but even when Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Val showed up at the end of the former to point Yelena Belova in the direction of Clint Barton, she never stated that she was familiar with Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, John Walker or Baron Zemo.

It’s a little funny that it happens as part of a sizzle reel shown after the conclusion of a Sony movie, but it’s still the first overt nod we’ve heard the movies make to the episodic exclusives, and can thus be considered a milestone.