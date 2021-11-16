Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Event Runtime Revealed

If anywhere close to half of the rumors swirling around Spider-Man: No Way Home turn out to be true, then it’s going to be a long movie. We’re guaranteed multiversal villains wreaking havoc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sacred Timeline, so it was never going to be a 90-odd minute romp like Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Various mutterings had put the running time of Tom Holland’s third solo outing at around 150 minutes, which sounds about right given that there’s going to be an awful lot of story to get through, never mind the requisite grandstanding action sequences and character beats.

However, the latest entry to the revolving door of speculation offered that an IMAX event is incoming that features all sorts of behind the scenes goodies, bringing the time spent in your seat to almost three and a half hours.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Arrives Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

There’s no indication of how much of the 219 minutes is actually made up of the movie itself, but if you subtract 30 minutes of behind the scenes goodies, an opening presentation from director Jon Watts, and a recap of the previous two installments in the trilogy, then that two and a half hour talk for Spider-Man: No Way Home seems like it could be right on the money.