‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ makes Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 10 for 2021

With a 94% critical score from almost 360 reviews, not to mention a user rating of 98% after more than 25,000 votes have been cast, it would be fair to say that people enjoyed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home a great deal.

The fans have been pushing for Academy Awards recognition, and Sony is launching a serious push in all of the major categories for which the movie is eligible, but we’ll just have to wait and see if it actually manages to land any notable nods. Even if it doesn’t, the box office records tumbling on a daily basis will just have to do.

The latest distinction for No Way Home comes from Rotten Tomatoes, where the multiversal extravaganza has become the only superhero movie, and the sole effects-driven blockbuster for that matter, to land on the review aggregator’s annual Top 10 list.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' releases official promo art of the heroes

Instead of simply ranking by scores, the data is compiled using a Bayesian formula that accounts for the variation in the number of reviews per title, working out an average positive-to-negative ratio. As a result, Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in fifth place behind Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father and In the Heights.

The rest of the chart is rounded out by Summer of Soul, Pig, The Power of the Dog, CODA and West Side Story, so that’s pretty esteemed company for a comic book adaptation to find itself in.