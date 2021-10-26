Spider-Man: No Way Home Meme Mocks Fans Waiting On A New Trailer

One of 2021’s most recurring themes has been the internet clamoring for a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, with fans hedging their bets on any number of dates for new footage to drop, but less than two months out from release and we’ve only seen one promo so far.

Prior to that, all sorts of occasions had been touted as potential destinations for the first footage including the birthdays of Tom Holland, Jon Watts, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, as well as Peter Parker’s canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe birthday and the officially designated Spider-Man Day.

From the second the No Way Home trailer finally arrived, speculation started up again about when the next promo clip would debut, and we’re still completely in the dark as to when that may be. Leaning into the buzz, Empire Magazine trolled Spidey enthusiasts after unveiling two brand new images and several exclusive interviews, which you can see below.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos Reveal Doctor Strange And A Terrified MJ 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sony and Marvel Studios are going to have to kick up the marketing campaign sooner rather than later when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in a little over seven weeks, and it clearly can’t come quickly enough for those bemoaning the lack of footage to sink their teeth into as the fever pitch begins to reach a crescendo.