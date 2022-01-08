‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ominously approaches $666 million domestic

Another week, another remarkable achievement set to be accomplished by Spider-Man: No Way Home at the domestic box office, with the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe showing no signs of slowing down in its fourth week of utter dominance.

The most recent projections have Tom Holland’s latest adventure comfortably decimating the competition yet again, with an estimated three-day haul of $30 million taking it past Jurassic World and Titanic to claim sixth place on the all-time chart, an incredible feat when you consider movies are still being shuffled around the calendar as Omicron surges.

That would bring No Way Home to an ominous running tally of around $666 million, but it’s almost certain that this is going to be the multiversal blockbuster’s last weekend on top, with slasher sequel Scream tracking for a franchise high opening in the $35-40 million range when it lands next Friday.

If No Way Home has enough gas in the tank, though, there’s no reason why it won’t end up as the fourth highest-grossing title ever seen in the United States. Once the dust settles on Sunday’s numbers, next up is the $678 million of Avengers: Infinity War, and the $700 million of Black Panther, both of which are well within reach.