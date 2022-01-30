‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ passes $1.7 billion at the box office

Even though the movie has been in release for seven weeks, audiences still can’t seem to get enough of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continues to reign as the number one movie in the world.

The web-slinging extravaganza managed to top the domestic box office for the sixth weekend out of seven, finishing ahead of projections with an $11 million haul, despite a nationwide Omicron surge and adverse weather yielding a fairly quiet weekend at multiplexes all over the country.

On top of that, No Way Home has additionally become just the tenth release in history to cross the billion-dollar threshold internationally, and it’s managed to do that without an assist from the lucrative Chinese market, where the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains locked out.

Dolby reveals new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Tom Holland’s latest adventure under the spandex is only $23 million away from passing Avatar to become the third highest-grossing title ever seen in the United States, while it ranks as the sixth-biggest commercial hit of all-time. $2 billion is definitely out of reach at this stage, but No Way Home‘s myriad of achievements remain nothing less than spectacular.

Next week brings Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall and Jackass Forever, though, so we can expect takings for the MCU blockbuster to start dropping off imminently.