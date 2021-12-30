‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ passes ‘The Dark Knight’ at the domestic box office

Yep, it’s that time of day again, where we break down the latest milestones to be toppled by the unstoppable box office juggernaut that is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been making a mockery of the pandemic by smashing records both at home and abroad on a daily basis.

Just 24 hours after becoming Sony’s highest-grossing global release of all time, the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now surpassed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Dark Knight to become the twelfth top-earning movie ever in the United States.

No Way Home‘s current tally is sitting at $536 million, which we should remind you comes after only a dozen days in theaters, giving the multiversal comic book blockbuster the third-highest twelve-day total ever in the United States behind only Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

By this time next week, No Way Home is highly likely to have passed the $608 million of The Incredibles 2 to crack the Top 10, and then it’s anybody’s guess as to how high this thing is going to fly. Tom Holland’s latest outing under the suit is already one of the 20 biggest hits in cinematic history after two weeks, and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon.