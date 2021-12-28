‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ passing $500 million domestic today

Having already become Sony’s highest-grossing domestic release ever, reached a billion dollars globally in twelve days and become the top-earning movie to hit theaters since 2019, we can all agree that Spider-Man: No Way Home is an absolute monster.

What makes it all the more impressive is that the pandemic is very much still in play, which really makes you wonder how high the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic could have flown when times were equal parts certain and precedented. And yet, No Way Home isn’t done, and it should even reach a $500 million haul from home soil by the end of today.

To put that into perspective, only fifteen films in history have ever managed to reach that threshold, and No Way Home has been playing for less than two weeks. The last blockbuster to hit a half-billion in the United States was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so we’re once again talking about territory that’s been uncharted for the last two years.

In fact, some projections have Spider-Man: No Way Home topping out with $1.75 billion by the end of its theatrical run, which would take it above Jurassic World to become the sixth biggest hit in the history of cinema. If it gets approved for a Chinese release like Homecoming and No Way Home, it’ll be even more than that.