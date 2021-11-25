The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been regarded as a franchise that relies on jaw-dropping poster art, with the design teams happy to have relied on either the standard floating head, protagonist with back turned to the audience or cavalcade of major characters in various shapes and sizes models.

Of course, you don’t have to put a lot of work in to convince people to make a trip to the theater for a project like Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is shaping up to become the biggest box office hit of the pandemic era, and quite possibly the first movie to reach a billion dollars since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Now that we’re a little over three weeks away from the release of Tom Holland’s third solo adventure, the marketing has ramped up a notch or three, and a new poster reveals a look at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin without his mask, which you can see below.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster reveals a mask-less Green Goblin 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Slowly but surely, Green Goblin’s appearance in the promo materials is getting bigger, and it’s about time after fans ripped Sony for reusing the same tiny little image in the first two one-sheets. There’s no point having Willem Dafoe hamming it up as a supervillain if we can’t see that terrifyingly expressive face of his, something that’s clearly going to factor into Spider-Man: No Way Home.