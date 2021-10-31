The news from Spider-Man: No Way Home keeps coming thicker and faster on a daily basis, whether we’re talking about official behind the scenes images and production stills, or the latest in the never-ending churn of speculation divulging plot, character and costume details.

Thankfully, we can put one of the most rumor-heavy buildups in a long time to bed in less than seven weeks when the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster finally hits theaters, but the scuttlebutt isn’t going to cease until we either get confirmation about the multitude of purported surprise guests, or that long-awaited second trailer answers some of the burning questions.

To tide us over in the meantime, new promo art via The Illuminerdi has revealed a much closer look at Peter Parker’s new black and gold suit, as well as an updated version of his signature spider emblem, which you can see below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Art Reveals New Look At Black And Gold Costume 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We recently heard that the black and gold suit isn’t a special design used to combat a villain, but simply his regular duds turned inside out. While that’s hardly an exciting development, it at least gives the Spider-Man: No Way Home marketing team even more merchandise to shill as we edge closer to the film’s big screen debut on December 17.