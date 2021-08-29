Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Art Spotlights Doctor Strange And Jameson

Last week’s trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home opened our eyes to what the threequel has in store for the first time, but it still left us in the dark about a lot of things. Clearly, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will have a major presence in the movie, but just how important will he be? And how much more can we expect from J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, whose Far From Home cameo was replayed in the trailer?

Amazon has now shared the packaging for two new Marvel Legends action figures based on these characters, which comes with fresh promo art that teases the Sorcerer Supreme and The Daily Bugle boss’ roles in No Way Home. Jameson is depicted, as ever, from behind his news desk while Strange is captured in the middle of mystical move.

Here’s the description of Jameson featured on his Marvel Legends figure:

“Behind the anchor desk of The Daily Bugle web site, Jameson does everything he can to sling mud at his greatest adversary – Spider-Man.”

And here’s the description on Strange’s figure:

“Possessing vast magical knowledge and skills to call upon, Earth’s Master of the Mystic Arts steps onto the battlefield.”

Check out the merchandise art in the gallery below:

The trailer put a heavy emphasis on Strange, but his actions and general carefree demeanor have got fans questioning whether things are really what they seem – many think this could be some kind of imposter masquerading as the Master of the Mystic Arts. Popular contenders are Mysterio or even Mephisto.

As for Jameson, this action figure indicates he’s in for a much more prominent appearance this time around than in Far From Home. Of course, this time Simmons won’t be the only star from the original Spider-Man trilogy to turn up. We know for certain now that Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) are back, with Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman also hinted at. What we’re all waiting on, though, is that first glimpse at Tobey Maguire back in the red and blue suit. Reports say we just have to be patient on that front.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into cinemas on December 17th. These Marvel Legends figures, meanwhile, are to be released on February 1st, 2022.