Marvel’s Plan For Charlie Cox In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailers Revealed

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer finally arrived this week, and fans have been analyzing every frame of it with a fine tooth comb.

For instance, many are convinced that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock makes a sneaky appearance in the trailer, the out-of-frame man in a white shirt who’s interviewing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. While that’s a matter of opinion, all the signs are pointing to the Daredevil star making his return to the MCU in a minor role in the upcoming threequel.

Going by the latest intel, though, fans shouldn’t expect Cox to be showcased in future trailers. According to Geekosity, Marvel wants to keep Murdock’s cameo a secret going into the movie. Or, at least, a secret from general audiences. Obviously, hardcore fans are expecting to see him, but the studio is still hoping to keep his involvement quiet until the film is out in cinemas. Sony is in charge of Spider-Man marketing, of course, but it’s believed that Kevin Feige and Marvel have some sway over the trailers, so that’s how they’re able to request Daredevil is kept out of them.

Geekosity’s intel also furthers what we’ve heard a few times by now that Cox won’t suit up as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in this film and will only appear in his civilian guise, operating as Peter’s attorney. This is just the start of his big comeback, though, with the British actor rumored to have a major role in Disney Plus’ upcoming Echo TV series, starring Alaqua Cox (no relation).

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for the other two faces, we’re waiting to see in the marketing, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are likely to be featured in the final trailer, which will be released closer to the release date. The reveal of those two former Spider-Men should raise hype through the roof, so it’s definitely a good move to hold off on unveiling Cox’s cameo until the movie itself, much as J.K. Simmons’ return as Jameson in Far From Home wasn’t advertised beforehand.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17th.