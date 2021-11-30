As soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home was given an official title and a multiversal premise, the floodgates to the rumor mill were well and truly opened, and we’ve now reached a point where barely a day goes by without purported plot information, surprise cameos or spoilers being widely shared online.

That’s par for the course when we’re talking about one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated titles, and as is always the case, there’s going to be an element of truth buried somewhere among the raft of unfounded speculation. However, longtime Sony producer Amy Pascal doesn’t seem too bothered.

In an interview with Fandango, Pascal was asked if the constant bombardment of scuttlebutt has had an affect on what the marketing does or doesn’t show, and she was open in admitting that the desire to maintain secrecy is hugely important to the studio.

“You know. Yes, we’ve been… we don’t want to spoil things for people, you know? That’s one of the problems with movies is that people know everything before they walk into the theater. So we’ve been trying to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to the movie. And yeah, you try to never confirm anything in any movie, but this one is a big one.”

Some people don’t mind walking into the theater knowing the ins and outs of the movie they’re about to see, but there’s plenty of others who want to go in stone cold. Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be revealed in its entirety on social media from the moment the first screenings end, so those in the latter camp are going to face a very difficult task to remain in the dark.