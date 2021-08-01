Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Pic Reveals Doctor Strange And Spidey At The Sanctum

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming in just a few months’ time, but we’ve still yet to get a trailer for the threequel, which means fans are still clinging on to every scrap of material that’s leaked from the set. The latest pic to surface online, for example, showcases an Avengers team-up that we can’t wait to see. This time around, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will find himself a new mentor in the form of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Though not the clearest view of the duo, this latest photo – taken back when the film was still in production – showcases Doctor Strange and what’s most likely the webhead on the steps of 177A Bleecker Street AKA the Sorcerer Supreme’s Sanctum Sanctorum. This teases the good doctor taking Parker under his wing, now that he’s a fugitive from the law after Mysterio framed him for his death in Far From Home. Check it out in the image below:

From what little we saw of them together in Avengers: Infinity War, Spidey and Strange’s partnership should be a lot of fun, giving Peter’s youthful optimism and the wizard’s sarcastic nature. Likewise, Holland and Cumberbatch were hilarious when paired up on the Infinity War press circuit so we can’t wait for more of them together in interviews come this December.

Speaking of, the trailer must be set to drop at some point very soon, which will finally reveal our first proper look at what’s next for the wallcrawler. It may even at long last officially confirm the movie’s multiversal angle, with legacy Spider-Man villains like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) returning. And, of course, everyone’s expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up, too. But, even if they don’t, at least we’ll have Holland and Cumberbatch’s partnership to look forward to.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on course to swing into theaters on December 17th.