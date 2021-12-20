‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star jokes about Wong’s new role

A very minor spoiler from Spider-Man: No Way Home lies below, but nothing that ruins your enjoyment of the movie.

For the second time in the space of a few months, Benedict Wong returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a brief cameo appearance, except this one arguably carries even more weight than his contributions to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In the martial arts fantasy blockbuster, Wong briefly showed up for a cage fight opposite Tim Roth’s Abomination, which could potentially lead into Disney Plus series She-Hulk, before inviting Simu Liu’s title hero and Awkwafina’s Katy through a portal where they were introduced to Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel.

Even though Wong only appears in No Way Home for a few moments, it’s surprisingly revealed that he’s the MCU’s new Sorcerer Supreme, and not Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange, which sets up an interesting dynamic for May 2022’s Multiverse of Madness to play with. In a recent interview, Wong teased that it’s his world now, and we all just live in it.

I got an email from Kevin Feige saying, ‘It’s fast becoming the WCU (Wong Cinematic Universe).’ So, I’ll take that. Here we are. Well, you know, there’ll be a shift, I think, definitely in this which will, hopefully, you know, We’ll see different responsibilities, I think.”

One of the most popular ideas being put forward by fans on social media, one that was embraced by the man himself, is a potential Disney Plus series following Wong around the world as he rights mystical wrongs. Now that No Way Home confirmed him as the Sorcerer Supreme, here’s hoping it’s something that Marvel looks into.