‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star trends after posting new photo

Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to be released in movie theaters and fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate Marisa Tomei. The MCU star posted a picture on Instagram, seemingly from the upcoming film.

This will be Marisa Tomei’s fifth MCU film, beginning with Captain America: Civil War in 2016. The picture itself has the actress wearing a blue and purple shirt with a red collar, leading fans on Twitter and Instagram to believe that Aunt May supports the bisexual community.

BISEXUAL AUNT MAY (REAL) pic.twitter.com/bjplSw9g3A — petermjned college era (@sk8terboypercy) December 13, 2021

the colors of the shirt.. i know what you are aunt may pic.twitter.com/536BQrknuu — cléa 1 (@homecominqs) December 13, 2021

This fan posted some of the different outfits Aunt May has worn in the MCU, highlighting her ’60s vibes.

Tomorrow is #SpiderManNoWayHome day! let Us appreciate aunt May 60’s vibes outfit!



.



.



“Aunt like a mom, only cooler” pic.twitter.com/WcdNUP8a7M — أوريزا (@oryzasas) December 14, 2021

Users flooded social media to celebrate Tomei, as some people believe it may be the last time we see the character. Rumors of Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May dying in Spider-Man: No Way Home came out after a recent interview with the star. Tomei claimed that the end of the film was so distressing for her that she had to talk to her therapist about it. This led the internet to believe that Aunt May may not survive Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Either way, it seems that the MCU fans love Marisa Tomei and her performance as Aunt May and can’t wait to see her in the upcoming film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.