‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star wasn’t even given the full script

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a tight ship, one that very rarely even distributes scripts in their entirety, even to the people starring in the movies. Robert Downey Jr. was the only onscreen talent given full copies of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to peruse, but he’s one of very few exceptions to the rule.

Eternals star Lauren Ridloff revealed that a man came to her home with the screenplay for her to read, and then took it away with him when he left. Kevin Smith even claimed he’s heard tales of an in-house secret police who deliberately leave false information lying around in an effort to weed out leakers.

With that in mind, it’s not a shock to discover that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Angourie Rice was only given the pages covering her minor contribution to the web-slinging threequel, even though she did admit to The Hollywood Reporter that she received Far From Home‘s script in full.

I got to read the script on [Spider-Man: Far From Home]. They’re very secretive about everything, which is fair. I’m not on the Marvel side of the Internet as much as superfans are. I have a friend who’s a superfan and I would just find out stuff from him. He would text me and say, ‘Is this true?’ And I would be like, ‘Honestly, I don’t know. Stop asking me!’. I actually took him to the Melbourne screening, and he knew more than me, going into it. He was like, ‘I’ve been on all the fan sites, I know all the theories’.”

Very few blockbusters in recent memory have tried and failed to keep secrets under wraps quite like Spider-Man: No Way Home, with many of the countless rumors turning out to be right on the money. At least the studio tried, though, to the extent that not even members of the cast that had appeared in Homecoming and Far From Home were let into the inner circle during production.