Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire have swung into their first interview together after they finally united in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.

In a thirty-minute long interview with Deadline, shared on the official Spider-Man YouTube channel, the three actors were finally able to acknowledge each other in public and the experiences of filming No Way Home together, after over a year of denying rumours and speculation for the film.

The three actors spoke with great reverence for each other, with Tom Holland dubbing the on-screen union “one of the most special moments I’ll have in my career”.

Garfield spoke highly of his co-stars and acknowledged just how important it was that his Peter and Tobey Maguire’s Peter were there to serve the story arc of Tom Holland’s, and that stressed the brotherhood they felt together.

Maguire said that returning to the suit felt like both a responsibility and a blessing, but dubbed it a highly collaborative and fun creative experience for the three of them.

“Once the goofy feeling of being in spandex goes away, [it’s] ‘oh wow, this is cool’,” Maguire said.

“This is a responsibility but a blessing that I get to do this. It really brings me back to the character. Being with these guys [Garfield and Holland] made it a much richer experience than I anticipated, more than I can even express in words.”

Maguire said he was unaware that Sam Raimi had seen the film, and was ecstatic upon hearing that the original Spider-Man trilogy director was a fan.

All three actors also threw praise the way of director Jon Watts, with Holland describing him as a “gold mine”, and Garfield calling him a “real actor’s director”. They all remarked in their own words on how special the experience was, and the culmination of three decades of cinema pouring into one epic.

As for managing the big reveal of all three showing up in the film, Garfield likened it to planning a surprise birthday party. He was more than “happy to lie, for the sake of the audience reaction”.

“It was more fibbing than lying”, he remarked cheekily.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing to smash box office records, and is due to release on streaming in February.