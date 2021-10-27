Spider-Man: No Way Home Tobey Maguire Leak Gets Debunked

If you want to actively seek spoilers for a high-profile movie months before the marketing campaign even begins, then tie-in merchandise is always a solid place to start.

History has shown that manufacturers are always a good source of information, with products being listed for pre-sale and often appearing on shelves well before the project that spawned them, as Godzilla vs. Kong discovered when several major plot points and new characters were revealed long before the MonsterVerse epic hit theaters.

For a while, the internet was under the impression that Tobey Maguire’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home had been inadvertently confirmed when his version of the wall-crawler was spotted as part of the Hasbro’s Titan Heroes line, branded with the upcoming threequel’s logo. As it turns out, it was all a ruse, and the culprits have now come forward to claim responsibility.

You guys remember that “Tobey toy leak” from a couple months ago? I think now is a good time to reveal the fact that the Spider-Man: Lotus VFX team is responsible… pic.twitter.com/s1mdfnm8Ge — GJK  (@gjkcentral) October 26, 2021

Of course, that’s not going to stop people from believing that Sam Raimi’s Peter Parker is set to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, because we’ve all been operating under that assumption for the last year. However, it does offer the shocking revelation that maybe, just maybe, you can’t trust everything you see on the internet, which is news to us.