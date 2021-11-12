Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy Commercial Teases Sanctum Sanctorum Battle

It’s always tempting to read too much into movie merchandising. For example, in the run-up to Avengers: Infinity War, we saw a bunch of LEGO sets that appeared to confirm scenes in the movie that ultimately never happened. With that said, this new Spider-Man: No Way Home toy commercial from Japan may be teasing a key battle in Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum.

This Japanese advert shows off some of the merchandise kids can look forward to over the next few weeks, showing kids dressed as Spidey emerging from portals inside Strange’s pad. Check it out:

Spider-Man Clings On For Dear Life In New No Way Home Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But we already have solid evidence that a major battle will indeed take place in the Sanctum Sanctorum and, even better, we have a fairly good idea who’ll be participating in it. Fans have carefully analyzed the trailer frame-by-frame, spotting some very brief moments that indicate Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man will fight Spider-Man here.

He may be the first multiversal villain Spidey squares off against, meaning that the consequences of Strange’s spell are immediate and deadly. I wouldn’t be surprised if the action returns to the Sanctum Sanctorum later in the movie, either, as stopping all these universes colliding with one another is sure to be the main goal, and where else could you find that information?

Let’s hope we get another trailer soon that adds a little more fuel to the fire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.