Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter Cheekily References Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally out in cinemas, one year later than planned. But while 2020 left us starving for Spider-Man content, 2021 has turned out to be a mighty good year for Spidey fans as shortly after this Sony sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to arrive, too. With everything else that’s going on in the webhead’s third Marvel Studios movie, we’re not expecting there to be much connection with Venom in it, but you never know.

At the very least, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account has now referenced the Venom sequel in a fun way. This Monday, following the sequel’s big opening weekend in theaters, the @SpiderManMovie account casually tweeted. “so… anyone see any good movies lately?” Most fans seemed to pick up on the subtext and the tweet soon went viral.

so… anyone see any good movies lately? — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) October 4, 2021

While the Venom Twitter has yet to respond to the slight tip of the hat, the Sonic Music Soundtracks account has joined in the fun, replying: “idk have you heard of this movie named Venom?”

idk have you heard of this movie named Venom? — Sony Music Soundtracks (@SonySoundtracks) October 4, 2021

Marvel Studios accounts aren’t likely to actively promote a movie from a different studio, so this tongue-in-cheek tweet is the most we’re going to get in terms of MCU Twitter giving the Sony flick a helping hand. But maybe that will change as things move forward and the two franchises become more and more interconnected.

Spoilers for Venom 2 incoming, so look away now if you’ve not seen it yet… This tweet is likely a shielded reference to the fact that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker actually appeared in the movie. Kind of. The film’s post-credits scene sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock jump over to the MCU, thanks to Venom’s newfound universe-hopping abilities, with a TV showing J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spidey’s secret identity, as in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fans are eager to see what this means for the future of both the Spider-Man and Venom franchises, then. And while there’s probably no room for Hardy to show up in the bulk of the film, maybe a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home could help clear that up when it releases on December 17th. In the meantime, go see Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters now.