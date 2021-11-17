‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was rewritten due to Doctor Strange 2 delay

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has become a sore point among Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing as the Sorcerer Supreme being hit with setbacks at what feels like every turn.

First, it was original director Scott Derrickson dropping out to be replaced by the more than capable Sam Raimi, before the pandemic came along and saw the next adventure for the Master of the Mystic Arts continually kicked down the calendar. As things stand, Multiverse of Madness drops in May 2022, but extensive reshoots are currently underway for six days a week until the end of the year.

In an interview with GQ, Tom Holland admitted that the repeated Doctor Strange 2 delays ended up causing significant rewrites for the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home so that the pair of multiversal blockbusters didn’t keep getting their wires crossed.

“You could ask the director, ‘What happens in act three?’ And his response would be, ‘I’m still trying to figure it out.”

New Spider-Man No Way Home Stills 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve got the utmost faith in the Marvel brain trust to make it work, though, given that they’ve very rarely if ever let us down, and if the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that landed last night is any indication, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is poised to be just as spectacular, if not even more so.