‘Spider-Man’ producer warned Tom Holland and Zendaya not to fall for each other

Tom Holland and Zendaya recently made their official red carpet debut as a couple ahead of the Spider-Man: No Way Home press circuit, and the internet couldn’t be happier.

The duo trend on a regular basis based on nothing but their wholesome romance, whether it’s posting heartfelt messages on social media or Holland stopping a journalist mid-interview so they could bask in Zendaya’s arrival at the No Way Home premiere.

That makes them the second set of Spider-Man leads to fall for each other after working together on a web-slinging franchise after Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, so it’s little wonder that Sony producer Amy Pascal admitted to The New York Times that she specifically warned the new Peter Parker and MJ to try and avoid any romantic entanglements.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”

Obviously that didn’t work, and it’s not as if you can tell two people not to end up together and simply hope it turns out that way. Holland and Zendaya are Hollywood’s latest power couple, and if anything it’s only made them more popular, but it would be remiss if we didn’t mention that Garfield and Stone split up not long after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was released.