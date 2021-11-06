Spider-Man Rumored To [SPOILERS] After No Way Home

The post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage outlined in no uncertain terms that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is on an inevitable collision course with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, and fans couldn’t be happier about it.

Seeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s web-slinger cross paths with Sony’s symbiotic superhero was always the plan for the studio when it launched its own comic book universe, and speculation has naturally run rampant ever since Let There Be Carnage exploded onto the scene last month.

A new leak emanating from Reddit claims to offer up some massive and very spoilery details about how Spider-Man: No Way Home will eventually lead into the long-awaited showdown between two of Britain’s finest Toms, although we should stress that it’s nothing but scuttlebutt at this stage.

As per MyTimeToShineHello, the post-credits scene will tease that Peter Parker is heading down a much darker path, one that will eventually culminate with him coming into contact with Sony’s symbiote, imbuing Holland with the iconic black costume in what’s said to be a loose interpretation of the Back in Black comic book arc.

Do we really need to see this particular storyline again after Sony already botched it in Sam Raimi’s third Spider-Man movie? Probably not, and the prospect of Holland and Hardy going toe-to-toe is enough to sell their eventual shared project to the masses, so we’ll just wait and see how this one pans out.