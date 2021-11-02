Spider-Man Star Confirms No Way Home Return

So much of the chatter surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home has fallen on potential multiversal returnees, that nobody seems to be paying much attention to the core cast from Homecoming and Far From Home and whether or not they’ll also be returning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel.

That’s completely understandable when we’re talking about a project that Tom Holland described as the single most ambitious standalone superhero ever made, but plenty of familiar faces are locked in to rejoin the leading man and fellow Spidey veterans including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Tony Revolori and the rest.

Among them is Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his Jason Ionello will be back alongside Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant, known for making Midtown High’s video announcements in hilariously homemade fashion.

“Man, he does, bro. And very much like in the last one, he has very little to do with the core Spider-Man group. He’s probably going to be home playing some video games.”

Lendeborg was recently seen playing the lead role in popular Netflix vampire thriller Night Teeth, but his contributions to Spider-Man: No Way Home are expected to be much more minimal given what we know about the story so far. Looking at how the multiverse comes crashing around our web-slinging hero, his high school life is set to factor into the story minimally, which is no surprise when he’s got more than one reality to try and save from destruction.