We’re getting an exciting new look at Marvel’s favorite web-head swinging through the multiverse amid New York City skyscrapers in the official IMAX poster for Marvel’s upcoming tent pole blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy, which began with 2017’s Homecoming and continued with 2019’s Far From Home, will finally see the web-slinger in action amid some of the world’s tallest buildings, a classic motif of the character. This will likely be a big pay-off for fans as the character’s action scenes in previous installments in the trilogy were mostly relegated to Peter Parker’s suburb in Queens, a field trip to Washington D.C., and a study abroad adventure spanning multiple stops in Europe.

This delay in gratification in seeing our hero doing his signature acrobatics amid high-rises is likely intentional, playing into the idea that throughout the trilogy we are watching the character transform from a mere Spider-Boy into a full-fledged Spider-Man, with each movie raising the stakes of the main conflict each time.

It’s just a cherry on top that the Manhattan superstructures so synonymous with the character will also be warped in the same vein as 2016’s Doctor Strange and his mirror dimension shenanigans.

Like the mirror dimension itself, IMAX viewers will be treated to more image than what can be experienced normally — 26% more than a regular theater, to be exact.

The plot of the film appears to center around a botched spell that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange attempts to cast to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man. This results in Peter’s world being invaded by a rogue’s gallery of villains from past Spider-Man franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

We’ll have to see if the rumors ring true that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be making appearances in the film as alternative dimension Peter Parkers when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.