‘Spider-Verse’ producer calls out ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Even though fans have been going wild for the movie ever since it came to theaters, the debate has already raged as to whether or not Spider-Man: No Way Home is even the best multiversal epic starring the iconic superhero that we’ve seen.

Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t seem to agree, with No Way Home‘s impressive 94% making it the highest-rated live-action Spidey film ever, but top honors still go to the 97% accrued by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Tom Holland’s latest adventure has set a high bar for next year’s animated sequel Across the Spider-Verse to reach, but producer Christopher Miller hasn’t forgotten that the Marvel Cinematic Universe stole his idea.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker harked back to a post he’d made a long time previously, where he revealed that he’d pitched the ultimate Peter Parker crossover long before it became the anchor of No Way Home‘s third act.

Sooner or later, people catch up and too soon becomes soon enough https://t.co/2uplQqQOIV — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 18, 2021

Now that the Holy Trinity of friendly neighborhood superheroes have been united onscreen, and the trio of actors even have a group chat to keep in touch, perhaps we can now dream about a second reunion when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters in October 2022.