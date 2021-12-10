At this point, we could argue that the hype surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, releasing in theaters exactly one week from today, is even greater than what audiences felt for Avengers: Endgame, and that’s in no small part due to the possibility that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective versions of Spider-Man might, against all odds, make a comeback in the threequel.

Of course, if you find yourself anywhere near the two actors and ask them about it, they’re going to fervently deny having any association with Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the friendly neighborhood Spidey, though Garfield, in particular, has been on the unfortunate end of that conversation more than once over the past couple of months.

Still, a lot of fans are almost convinced that the two will appear alongside their MCU counterpart, especially since the breaking of the multiverse has brought back villains from all around the live-action Spider-Verse.

Now, in a recent chat with BBC Radio 1, Holland has just dropped something of a bombshell, revealing that he’s in a WhatsApp group chat with Maguire and Garfield.

“We actually do have a WhatsApp group. Yeah, we do, yeah… We set – I don’t know how it got set up, I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago, and I took his number, and then I just – I think yeah, I set it up… I was like, ‘Guys, listen, we can’t all share each other’s numbers and not, yeah, have a group chat.’ I think I’m the only one who’s ever spoken in it… ‘What’s up other Spider-Mans? It’s baby Spider-Man here, how’s it going?'”

While the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is infamous for accidentally spoiling plot elements from Marvel movies, I don’t think this is one such instance.

Though if Holland really believes that we’re going to believe the three Spider-Men accidentally bumped into each other⏤at a restaurant, no less⏤then he has another thing coming.