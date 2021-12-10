‘Spider-Verse’ producer responds to pleas from ‘No Way Home’ cast

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have cultivated a well-deserved reputation for being two of the most consistently brilliant comic talents in Hollywood, whether their duties involve writing, directing, producing, or all of the above.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, the Jump Street duology, The LEGO Movie, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showcase their penchant for fast-paced, fun-filled comedic adventures, and their foray into the Marvel sandbox is far from over with two-part sequel Across the Spider-Verse coming next year.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon recently voiced their desires to become part of the animated multiverse, and as you can see from the reaction below, their pleas have not gone unnoticed.

Sony reveals 3 new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' images 1 of 4

The current live-action Spider-Man even revealed that Sony producer Amy Pascal had previously approached him about a Spider-Verse cameo that never came to be, which has got to be a source of disappointment. Given that we’re getting at least two more animated blockbusters, never mind the spinoffs that are in the works, the chances are high that we’ll be seeing it happen eventually.

All we need now is for the two parties to come to an agreement, and we can throw yet another web-slinging superhero into the Spider-Verse mix, one that audiences are already more than familiar with.