Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Sees The Webhead Teaming Up With Daredevil

The end of Spider-Man: Far From Home left Peter Parker’s life in tatters. Not only did Mysterio frame Spider-Man for his attack on London, but he also publicly revealed his secret identity to the entire world. As such, come Spider-Man 3, Peter will surely need a great lawyer in his corner, specifically one who can understand what it’s like to be a superhero.

Well, wouldn’t you know it, there’s already the perfect candidate knocking around the MCU: the Man Without Fear himself, Daredevil. His Netflix series may have been prematurely cancelled, but fans are clinging to the hope that Charlie Cox will get to reprise his turn as Matt Murdock in the wider Marvel universe in the years to come. And, of all the projects on the docket, one that’s crying out for his presence is Spider-Man 3.

So, let’s imagine for a moment that this is going to happen. What would a Spidey/Daredevil crossover look like? Well, an awesome new fan poster gives us an idea. Instagram artist Erathrim has created a fake one-sheet for the threequel which cleverly pays homage to that shot from the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailers of Spidey and Iron Man flying through New York, with DD in place of Tony Stark. Don’t the two vigilantes just look so right swinging through the streets side by side?

Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Imagines The Webhead Teaming Up With Daredevil

But could this ever happen Well, We Got This Covered has been informed by sources that Marvel is indeed considering bringing Murdock into the movies with SM3. As suggested above, Peter will likely get himself a superhero lawyer in the film, but apparently, the studio’s wondering whether She-Hulk might be a better fit for the role, seeing as she’s set to be introduced in her own Disney Plus series soon.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but tell us, do you want to see Daredevil show up in the still untitled Spider-Man 3, due to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021? Let us know in the usual place below.