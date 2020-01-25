Spider-Man 3 May Feature A Surprising Avenger

Though Peter Parker’s former mentor Iron Man is no longer with us, it seems the upcoming Spider-Man 3 may see the wall-crawler reunite with another major player from Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Though one who’s quite unexpected.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, and that a She-Hulk Disney Plus show was in development, both of which were later confirmed – Marvel is keen to have another Avenger in Spidey’s third MCU solo outing.

Previously, we told you that the studio was considering Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel for the part. However, we’re now hearing from our sources that Benedict Cumberbatch’s contract only covers Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and one other movie, and that he may not renew after that, meaning that he’s probably been ruled out for Spider-Man 3 as they want him in New Avengers.

As for Carol Danvers and Ms. Marvel, we’re told that Marvel is now saving them for Captain Marvel 2 and the Ms. Marvel TV show, respectively, and they’re therefore unlikely to appear in the next Spider-Man flick.

With all that in mind, our sources – who also told us Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and that National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which have now been confirmed – say that the studio wants Ant-Man for the threequel. While he’s not the first hero that springs to mind when it comes to who Spidey might team-up with, it’s said that Holland in particular is keen to work with Paul Rudd on the project. How exactly Scott Lang might factor into the film remains unclear, but at the very least, it must be said that “Ant-Man and Spider-Man” has a nice ring to it.

Regardless, this remains just an idea for the time being, and seeing how Spider-Man 3 isn’t expected to begin filming until July of this year, there’s still plenty of time for plans to change. In any case, if we don’t receive confirmation sooner, then all will be revealed when the flick hits theaters on July 16th, 2021.