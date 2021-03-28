Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Features An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character

With the doors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse having been nudged ajar by WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are set to blow them wide open. We still don’t know an awful lot about either superhero sequel in terms of specifics, but we can guarantee that there are going to be at least a handful of surprise guests popping up in both.

Obviously, every single name from the past, present and hypothetical future of every major Marvel Comics adaptation has been linked with a cameo already, to the extent that both No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness would probably need to match the running time of Zack Snyder’s Justice League if even half of the speculated returnees were to show up.

It seems there may be a few more surprises in store, too, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back for the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel long before she was confirmed for the movie – that a fan favorite Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. character is set for an appearance in the web-slinging threequel, and it isn’t Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson or Chloe Bennet’s Quake.

Instead, our intel hints that Elizabeth Henstridge’s Jemma Simmons has a minor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although further details remain unclear for now. FitzSimmons got their happy ending when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wrapped up, but there’s been plenty of talk that the dearly departed show could either be the subject of a Disney Plus revival or be integrated into official MCU canon.

Coulson and Bennet have been heavily rumored for Secret Invasion as well, based on their connections to S.W.O.R.D. and Nick Fury, but figuring out how Simmons factors into the multiverse is a much tougher question to answer.