Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Rumored For Disney Plus Revival

Despite all the evidence to the contrary accumulated over the course of seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. doesn’t take place within official Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity by decree of Kevin Feige, with the company’s Chief Creative Officer wiping the slate clean when he outlined his intentions to launch an expansive roster of Disney Plus exclusives.

Even though the popular ABC series was led by Clark Gregg’s fan favorite Agent Coulson and featured cameos from a litany of feature film supporting players like Jaimie Alexander’s Sif, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter and even Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, the tail end of the seventh and final season hastily retconned Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s entire existence to position it in a pocket reality adjacent to the events of the big screen blockbusters.

However, there’ve been constant rumors that major characters like Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen’s Melinda May and Chloe Bennet’s Daisy could yet be absorbed into the main timeline, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that talks over a potential Disney Plus revival have already happened behind the scenes, even though the finale only aired in August of last year.

Of course, a combination of the multiverse being in play and the desire to continue the unstoppable growth of the MCU means that it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that the gang could be brought back together, this time with a much bigger Disney Plus budget and some direct connections to the rest of the franchise’s episodic output, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. must be drawing in some big viewing numbers on the Mouse House’s platform if the possibility of reintegrating it into canon is already back on the table.