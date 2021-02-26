Spider-Man 3’s Title Reportedly Has A Double Meaning

When Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya all took to social media and revealed three completely different titles for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Spider-Man movie, the expert-level trolling from the stars made it seem inevitable that the official unveiling was coming soon.

The following day, the web-slinger’s next solo outing was confirmed as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which instantly lit a fire under a thousand brand new theories. After all, very few superhero blockbusters have been the focus of as much speculation as Jon Watts’ threequel, and it’s all to do with the unlimited storytelling potential that comes with the multiverse, as well as the incessant rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be joined by up to two dozen other secret cameos.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While what we know about the pic so far would seem to indicate that No Way Home references Spidey getting stuck in the multiverse and struggling to find a way to return to his preferred version of New York City, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that it actually has a double meaning.

According to our intel, the Spider-Man: No Way Home subtitle will work both ways. Not only will the titular hero end up in the multiverse, where he’ll presumably need an assist from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to escape, but characters from alternate universes will also wind up trapped in the canonical MCU, which ties into the various reports making the rounds that Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin could be sticking around the franchise for a little longer, although neither has been officially confirmed by Sony or Marvel Studios just yet.