Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Has More Cameos That Haven’t Been Rumored Yet

Ever since Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch boarded the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 to indicate that the multiverse was set to be the driving force behind the plot, the rumor mill exploded into life, and at this stage, almost anyone to have even looked in the direction of the web-slinger has been linked with a cameo appearance.

If you’re talking about names to have appeared in previous Spider-Man movies, then Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers, Willem Dafoe and Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblins, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus have all been mentioned.

Looking outside of the Spidey franchise and Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark are just a few of the other former Marvel alumni to have found themselves the subject of speculation.

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins The MCU On Awesome Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, at least a couple of the aforementioned stars will surely be involved, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Thor: Love and Thunder would be adapting Jane Foster’s cancer storyline long before Natalie Portman confirmed it – that there will be even more top secret cameos featuring actors or actresses that haven’t yet been mentioned.

While that’s a pretty wide list given the 23 previous entries in the MCU and Sony’s back catalogue of Marvel characters, Kevin Feige no doubt has at least a couple of surprises in store when Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters this December, and it would be typical for the wide-ranging guessing game surrounding the movie to completely omit several names who’ll ultimately end up dropping by.