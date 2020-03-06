Tom Holland announced during an interview with BBC Radio 1 that he stole a few props during the filming of multiple Spider-Man movies.

While plugging Disney-Pixar’s new animated effort Onward – in which the young actor voices a teenage elf on a mission to resurrect his father – Holland admitted to taking the props from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Among the props he mentioned snagging were a set of web shooters from the Spider-Man suit and the AI-enhanced glasses given to Peter Parker by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after Iron Man’s heroic death at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

During the discussion, Holland further confessed that his house was littered with props and memorabilia from his past movies. When asked if he can get in any trouble from taking home the props, Holland claimed that he hasn’t yet, citing the excess of prop duplicates as a good excuse for his sneaky habits.

“I got a set of web-shooters from the Spider-Man suit, which Marvel don’t know about. But they do now. I’ve got Tony Stark’s glasses. I tried to take a suit once, but it’s a little bit difficult to walk out of the set in a Spider-Man suit,” said the actor.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Holland has quite an impressive lineup of upcoming films, with Chaos Walking recently getting a firm release date for January of next year and the Uncharted movie finally starting to shoot at the end of this month. The actor claims that the latter has one of the best scripts that he’s ever read, but only time will tell if things will pan out for the video game adaptation of Nathan Drake’s adventures after losing 6 directors and sitting in production hell for over a decade.

Last but certainly not least, Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16th, 2021. Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts will return behind the camera, but story details for Peter Parker’s third solo outing in the MCU are pretty thin so far. As always, though, watch this space for more.