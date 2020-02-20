Tom Holland Says The Uncharted Movie Starts Shooting Next Month

With the live-action debut of Sonic The Hedgehog breaking video game movie records at the box office, is it the right time for Nate and Sully’s beloved PlayStation action-adventure to finally see the light of day?

Frankly, the jury’s still out on that one, but whether you like it or not, the long-in-development Uncharted movie is allegedly set to begin shooting in four weeks’ time. That’s according to Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland, who will play young Nathan Drake in Sony’s upcoming pic.

In a recent red carpet interview for Onward, IGN asked Holland for an update regarding the Uncharted movie. The actor assured fans that the film will begin shooting “in like four weeks.” He also mentioned that he’s a big fan of the PlayStation exclusive video game series, especially Uncharted 4:

If I’m honest, one of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game… Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular. It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like “Oh, I’ve just finished Uncharted.” And he was like “Well, why don’t you play Nathan Drake?” I remember being like, “I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.” So yeah, we start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully. The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it’s going to be an exciting one.

As you probably already know, the long-gestating Uncharted movie has seen a very troubled production. Not only has the project gone through six directors in the space of 13-or-so years, but several major actors have also stepped away from the film, too. Long story short: It’s clear that Sony has had a very difficult time adapting the popular video game property to the silver screen.

Nevertheless, the new action-adventure blockbuster looks set to focus on Drake’s parents and his family backstory. Additionally, Holland reassures fans that the new Uncharted script that he’s seen is one of the best scripts he’s ever read. Pretty big talk, eh?

Tell us, though, are you up for an Uncharted movie? Or do you think the pic will fall foul to the usual video game-to-movie issues? Grab a pistol, find some cover, and let us know in the usual place down below.