Spider-Man: Far From Home Had A Big WandaVision Hint That MCU Fans Missed

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury played a significant supporting role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, only for the web-slinger’s second outing to pull the rug out from under the fans when it came to the second post-credits stinger. It turned out that the cycloptic spy had been in outer space the whole time to keep an eye on any extraterrestrial threats, with his good buddy Talos that we first met in Captain Marvel being sent to Earth to act in his stead.

It was a doozy of a cliffhanger, one that’s set to directly inform the events of upcoming Disney Plus miniseries Secret Invasion. Indeed, one of the things that fans love about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that once every installment in a certain Phase has been released, the previous movies can be rewatched and enjoyed in an entirely different light now that all of the various clues and background Easter Eggs have been paid off.

And that goes for Far From Home as well, as it didn’t just set up Secret Invasion, but it also looks as though Nick Fury is more than aware of what was going on in WandaVision‘s WestView, which we can see from the image below. As ComicBook.com explains it:

With WandaVision tying directly into Spider-Man 3, it makes sense that Fury’s SWORD would be feeding him intel regarding the Westview anomaly which is in the shape of hex and they seem to be doing just that. On the left side of the frame, there is a hexagon which matches the color scheme and digital designs of Heyward’s systems which have been tracing Vision throughout Westview in WandaVision.

Fury has typically been positioned as the smartest guy in any room he enters within the MCU, so it would make sense that he was keeping up to date with what his disparate band of Avengers had been getting up to in the aftermath of Endgame. And as noted above, his screen certainly matches up with the monitors we’ve seen S.W.O.R.D.’s acting director Tyler Hayward use to track the anomaly in WandaVision, which is another excellent piece of connective tissue threaded throughout the various offshoots of the MCU.