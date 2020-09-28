Brie Larson Reportedly In Talks To Appear In Nick Fury Disney Plus Show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bracing itself for a brave new dawn, leaving several marquee heroes behind and moving towards the future with a slate of exciting movies and Disney Plus exclusive shows featuring characters that we’ve never seen before. However, such is the franchise’s overwhelming popularity that a spinoff being headlined by a 71 year-old actor is also generating plenty of excitement.

Of course, it helps that the beloved Samuel L. Jackson is the septuagenarian in question, but after being well and truly established as the single most important supporting player in the history of the MCU, Nick Fury‘s influence isn’t as strong as it once was. Jackson may have taken second billing in Captain Marvel and played a major role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but up until then, the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. hadn’t been given much to do since Captain America: Civil War.

With Fury last seen in outer space, though, speculation is already running rampant that his solo series could be setting up the MCU’s take on Secret Invasion. We previously heard from our own sources that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers was being eyed for a cameo for that very reason, and now insider Mikey Sutton is also claiming that the Academy Award winner has entered talks to feature in at least one episode.

If Secret Invasion is indeed the route Marvel are going down, then having Captain Marvel appear makes complete sense, given her history with both Nick Fury and the shape-shifting Skrulls. Samuel L. Jackson is more than capable of leading a TV show all by himself, no doubt, but there’s inevitably going to be some connective tissue required to tie it into the rest of the MCU’s upcoming output and Danvers is the ideal candidate to provide it.