Nick Fury’s New Series Will Reportedly Feature A Familiar Avenger

To the delight of many fans, it was reported on Friday that Samuel L. Jackson would be reprising his role as Nick Fury in his very own Disney+ series.

Fury has been an important player in the MCU since its beginning, of course, with a cameo in the first Iron Man. As the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., he’s popped up in the Captain America franchise, as well as the Avengers films, and many more. Marvel even decided to further develop his backstory with the release of Captain Marvel in 2019. It’s no wonder that the character is set to receive his own Disney Plus series, then, alongside the likes of Scarlet Witch and Vision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Although Jackson and Disney have yet to comment on the announcement, the fanbase has quickly come up with theories regarding the in-development show. Right now, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will join Nick Fury on his new missions, but we’re hearing that the supporting characters who appear may include a few nice surprises.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow and a She-Hulk show is coming to D+ – Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is set to to accompany Jackson’s Fury in some capacity. After Maria Hill, she’s probably the one who he’s most associated with, so it makes sense that Carol Danvers would appear at some point. Additionally, if we look back on Fury’s recent appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. was likely putting together a galactic protection organization, known as S.W.O.R.D., alongside the Skrulls. And who’s more linked with the Skrulls than Larson’s heroine?

With Captain Marvel 2 on the horizon and the rumored MCU adaptation of the Secret Wars arc, we can’t help but wonder if the upcoming show could somehow tie into this story. It would be exciting to see him tracking down some “Avengers” who turned out to be Skrulls in disguise, for instance.

What do you think, though? Would you like to see Captain Marvel join Nick Fury in his Disney Plus series? Let us know in the comments section below.